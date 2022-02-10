It’s no secret that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s stature transcends borders after he was heroically received in India.

In a video seen by kenyans.co.ke and which has surfaced from his recent trip to the South Asian nation, the presidential aspirant is seen being received by a presidential team.

He was flown to the destination in a chopper with a VIP motorcade parked in the vicinity for him while the state security was at his beck and call.

In the clip, individuals of Indian decent are also heard addressing him as Baba (father), a common nickname among his fanatical supporters in Kenya.

Dressed in a brown Kaunda shirt and a black pair of pants upon touch down, the former premier had a fleet of five luxurious cars waiting for him.

Raila made the impromptu visit to India to check on his daughter Rosemary Odinga who is undergoing treatment.

Rosemary, who has suffered from a recurrent eyesight. problem, has been booked for a procedure known as Ayuverda.

Ayuverda is a a traditional system that seeks to preserve health and wellness by balancing the body and the spirit.

The treatment is being done at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam, India.

The chief doctor at the hospital, Narayanan Namboothiri was quoted by international sources affirming that Rosemary would be receiving check-ups for a couple of days.

The Former Premier has been missing in action in the political scene for a number of days forcing his Azimio la Umoja movement to hold countrywide rallies in his absence.

The political temperatures in the county have, in the period, taken a notch higher culminating into fiery exchanges between President Uhuru Kenyatta, who supports Raila’s bid, and his deputy William Ruto.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

VIDEO: VIP Motorcade-Raila Receives Presidential Treatment in India