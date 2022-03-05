Kenyan Diaspora Muthoni Mbaabu Owning School, Rental Houses in Dubai

A Kenyan Diaspora Everlyne Muthoni Mbaabu is one among a few Kenyans running lucrative ventures in the United Arab Emirates.

Muthoni manages her own school rental houses. Mbaabu relocated to Dubai in 2015 seeking a fresh start and investment opportunities away from Kenya.

Coming from a family which had invested in coffee farming, she discovered that most people living in Dubai loved drinking espresso-based coffee drinks.

After doing research, she capitalised on the market demand to start her own school training students willing to become baristas.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Saturday, March 5, Muthoni noted that her institution, based at the heart of Dubai charges Ksh60,000 for each student for a period of 3 weeks.

So far, she has trained at least 150 baristas who are working in different coffee shops in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“After training them, I also assist them in writing their resumes and looking for employment opportunities,” Muthoni disclosed.

Other than being a teacher, Muthoni owns a number of rental houses in Dubai. At her apartments, she mostly hosts Africans who are seeking jobs in Dubai.

At her rental premises, she charges clients between Ksh15,000 to Ksh30,000. This is affordable considering the cost of renting a house in Dubai.

Muthoni is still aiming at investing more in the coffee industry including setting up a shop and training institutions in Dubai.

She also plans to expand her business empire in other parts of the country and train more baristas working in top hotels around the world.

By GEOFFREY LUTTA

