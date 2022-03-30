Kenyan Woman Fulfills Her American Dream, Opens Own Cafe in Wisconsin

A Kenyan-American woman Priscah Norton who officially became a US citizen more than 15 years ago is now fulfilling her dream of opening her own business.

The business which will be selling Samosas among other Kenyan pastries is called Norton’s café, “Coffee 4 All,” and opens Monday in Stoughton Wisconsin. Presica said it’s a dream come true.

“It’s been a journey,” Norton said. “Because I remember a voice which was always telling me ‘you need to venture into business.'”

Norton says she found the location on Facebook marketplace, and she knew it was an immediate fit. She’s opening the café in honor of her late husband, Ray Norton, who died in December after a years-long battle with the rare disease, scleroderma.

“Though my husband’s condition was so bad, the business spirit was in him,” Norton said. “He did even some interviews last year for employees when he was laying in his bed.”

While Norton says it’s tough not seeing her husband by her side to open the new business, she says she knows he’ll be watching down on her as she takes this big step.

“I did what nobody would have believed, nobody believed that I could make it,” Norton said. “But I did it. Yes, I am sad, but I am excited that through my pain, through my struggles, Coffee 4 All was born.”

Source:https://www.wkow.com/