Uhuru’s look-alike Michael Njogo Gitonga to vie for Presidency 2022

Uhuru’s look-alike Michael Njogo Gitonga , a man widely known for his resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared his intention to succeed his look-alike.

On Friday, Uhuru’s look-alike invited the media to make the announcement before he heads to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to officiate his bid.

“I am vying for the presidency on an independent ticket. I have decided to do so after watching that Raila, Ruto can not help people. Some are calling themselves hustlers but I am the real hustler. And I will help the low mwananchi because I know their needs and what they deserve,” Gitonga said.

He further cast doubts on Raila Odinga’s plans to give SH 6,000 per month to unemployed Kenyans.

Gitonga, who goes by the pseudo name Uhunye wa Umo says

“I have sacrificed and offered my whole self…body, spirit and blood. I have been thinking about this for 1 month and I am not joking nor turning back,” he said.

Since his public appearance in 2020, Gitonga has always wished to meet the Head of State but his hopes have never borne fruits.

He once asked for an opportunity to conduct a DNA test to establish if he is President Uhuru’s biological brother.

