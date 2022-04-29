VIDEO: Drama As Raila’s Bodyguard Blocked From VIP Stand at Kibaki’s Funeral

A standoff ensued at Nyayo Stadium on Friday after the bodyguards of ODM leader Raila Odinga were blocked from accessing the VIP stand.

The ODM leader had just arrived at the Nyayo Stadium and was on his way to the VIP stand when his security details were pulled back.

Raila is among a host of dignitaries who graced Kibaki’s state funeral.

The state funeral service was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto was also present at the function.

Foreign presidents and dignitaries were also present.

Foreign presidents include:

  • Cyril Rampahosa – South Africa
  • Salva Kiir – South Sudan
  • Sahle-Work Zewde – President of Ethiopia
  • Joyce Banda – Former President of Malawi

Vice presidents include:

  • Constantino Chiwenga – Vice President Zimbabwe
  • Philip Mpango – Vice President Tanzania
  • Jessica Alupo – Vice President Uganda

Prime minister Present:

Edouard Ngirente – Prime Minister, Rwanda.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

