VIDEO: Drama As Raila’s Bodyguard Blocked From VIP Stand at Kibaki’s Funeral

VIDEO: Drama As Raila’s Bodyguard Blocked From VIP Stand at Kibaki’s Funeral

A standoff ensued at Nyayo Stadium on Friday after the bodyguards of ODM leader Raila Odinga were blocked from accessing the VIP stand.

The ODM leader had just arrived at the Nyayo Stadium and was on his way to the VIP stand when his security details were pulled back.

Raila is among a host of dignitaries who graced Kibaki’s state funeral.

The state funeral service was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto was also present at the function.

Foreign presidents and dignitaries were also present.

Foreign presidents include:

Cyril Rampahosa – South Africa

Salva Kiir – South Sudan

Sahle-Work Zewde – President of Ethiopia

Joyce Banda – Former President of Malawi

Vice presidents include:

Constantino Chiwenga – Vice President Zimbabwe

Philip Mpango – Vice President Tanzania

Jessica Alupo – Vice President Uganda

Prime minister Present:

Edouard Ngirente – Prime Minister, Rwanda.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

VIDEO: Drama As Raila’s Bodyguard Blocked From VIP Stand at Kibaki’s Funeral