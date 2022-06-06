Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Kairu Rebo Of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Kairu Rebo in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4, 2022. Kairu was loving husband to Catherine Kairu and devoted father to Abigail. He was son to Terry Wairimu Kairu (Nairobi) and the late Rebo Kairu Ngure. He was brother to Kimani Mwenja Rebo (Mombasa) and Ngure Rebo (Mombasa). He was nephew to Ev. Caroline Ndirangu (Atlanta) and Mary Ann Wangusi.



Family and friends are meeting in person and virtually for prayers and support as follows:



Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM- 8:30 PM

*Other meeting days to be announced shortly.



Elimu Center

9600 Pulaski Park Drive

Suite 115

Baltimore, MD 21220



Zoom meeting Link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 87611237133?pwd= SS9ydFpwS1BZYVh2T1R5Ykg5eDBTZz 09



Meeting ID: 876 1123 7133

Passcode: 737410



For financial support:

Cash App: Jose Nganga – (443)854-3497; $TheWordis

Zelle: Teresia Wanjiku – (410) 900-3972





For more information please contact:

Jose Wanjau (443)854-3497

Pastor Beth Lewis (443) 608-0155

Pastor Charles Kiguru (443) 564-9930

Lucas Kimani (410) 212-3339

Moses Macharia (443) 653-5650

Patricia Njenga (410) 925-5029



….the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD..

Death Announcement Of Kairu Rebo Of Baltimore, Maryland