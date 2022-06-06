Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Kairu Rebo Of Baltimore, Maryland
It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Kairu Rebo in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4, 2022. Kairu was loving husband to Catherine Kairu and devoted father to Abigail. He was son to Terry Wairimu Kairu (Nairobi) and the late Rebo Kairu Ngure. He was brother to Kimani Mwenja Rebo (Mombasa) and Ngure Rebo (Mombasa). He was nephew to Ev. Caroline Ndirangu (Atlanta) and Mary Ann Wangusi.
Family and friends are meeting in person and virtually for prayers and support as follows:
Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM- 8:30 PM
*Other meeting days to be announced shortly.
Elimu Center
9600 Pulaski Park Drive
Suite 115
Baltimore, MD 21220
Zoom meeting Link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 876 1123 7133
Passcode: 737410
For financial support:
Cash App: Jose Nganga – (443)854-3497; $TheWordis
Zelle: Teresia Wanjiku – (410) 900-3972
For more information please contact:
Jose Wanjau (443)854-3497
Pastor Beth Lewis (443) 608-0155
Pastor Charles Kiguru (443) 564-9930
Lucas Kimani (410) 212-3339
Moses Macharia (443) 653-5650
Patricia Njenga (410) 925-5029
….the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD..
