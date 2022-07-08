Death Announcement Of Teacher Monica Wangunyu of Kennesaw, GA 

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Teacher Monica Wangunyu of Kennesaw Ga, on July 5 2022 that occurred Seattle. Monica was loving wife to Stephen Wangunyu and devoted mother to Faith Njeri, Annie Wambui and Emily Nduta all of Kennesaw Georgia.

All the family members are now in Seattle. All her three daughters were abroad on vacation and work so this was a big shock to them.

They are currently waiting on the autopsy and embalming to be completed in Seattle.

Family and friends are coming from Kenya so a memorial is expected on Saturday July 16th.

Once again thank you for your overwhelming support. We will keep you updated.

