A Kenyan Man Erastus Ogila Ochondo Dies In The US

A Kenyan Man Erastus Ogila Ochondo Dies In The US
A Kenyan Man Erastus Ogila Ochondo Dies In The US

Erastus Ogila Ochondo. It is with great sadness that the Ochondo family announces the passing of our beloved Erastus Ogila Ochondo after a brave battle with cancer on Monday, August 22 2022 at the age of 70 years.

Erastus will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Dorothy Ogila and his children – Isaac, Kerina, Ken, Debbie. Erastus will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, his sisters – Perez, Christabel and brothers – Barack, Polycap, Apollo, by sister in-laws Caroline, Mary, Florence, Patricia. Marcella. Erastus was predeceased by his brother – Enock, Walter and sister Risper.

A funeral service in memory of Erastus will be held on Saturday, September 3rd,2022 2:00 p.m at St. Peters Anglican Church, 19915 Cypress Church Rd, Cypress, TX 77433, with Father Geordan. Family and friends will gather at family residence for refreshments after the service.
Cashapp:
$kedopek-igc
832-866-5087
zelle: 832-86-5087

