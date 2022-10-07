Goon Too Soon: Transition of Mary Wanjiku Kamau of Marietta, Georgia

It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mary Wanjiku Kamau which occurred on Tuesday, October 4th 2022 after a short illness in Marietta, Georgia, USA.

She is a dear mom to 16 year old Mark Kamau of Marietta high School, sister to Paul Kamau of Douglasville, Georgia and Aunty to Peris Kagua and many others. They will all be traveling to Kenya.

Please uphold Mark, Paul, Peris & the entire family with prayers during this difficult time.

Friends and family are currently meeting at her residence @ 2600 Bentley Rd #1302, Marietta, Georgia, 30067 from 6pm-9pm.

For financial support please channel your support to:

Paul Kamau via Cashapp and Zelle @404 788 3925

Peris Kagua via Cashapp and Zelle @ 404 988 5922

Contact information:

Paul Kamau: 404 788 3925

Jackie Thiong’o: 404 453 2239

Jemimah Wachira: 770 903 2323

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.

 

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

