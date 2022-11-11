Optiven Launches Global Office

“We cannot become what we want to be by remaining what we are.” Max Depree

It’s a calling to GREATNESS. A vision to settle and empower Kenyans in working and living in Diaspora.

As of 2020, at least half a million Kenyans were living outside the country, with at least a hundred thousand in the US. Optiven CEO George Wachiuri stated that Optiven being a Kenyan company is deliberate about empowering Kenyans across the African continent, more so to have their own property back home.

In an ceremonious event, full of pomp and glamour, became the talk of the town when Optiven officially launched their Global office in Karen at the Zamani Business Park. Kenyans from as close as Addis Ababa or as far as Kyoto or Seattle can now follow up on or collect their Title Deeds from one point.

This month we’re empowering you with another fabulous opportunity to invest in land and still benefit. For EVERY KES 149,000 you make towards payment of a project or installment, we are giving you a KES 3000 CASHBACK!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#HekoShujaaNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke