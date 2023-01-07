Death Announcement Of Damaris Nyabaro of Houston, Texas

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Damaris Nyabaro of Houston, TX. and formerly of DFW on 26th December 2022 after a brief illness.

Damaris was a *single mother of two,* Ivy Mogeni (Minor Daughter) and Benjamin Mogeni (Son-Student at UH) of Houston, TX.

She was a cousin to Christine Openda-Maturi of Houston, Marjorie Openda and Marjorie Omambia, and a niece to Grace Nyandika, all of Dallas, TX.

The family is humbly requesting your assistance in transporting Damaris to Kenya, as well as cover travel expenses for the children, and immediate household expenses. The community has a *budget of $40K* towards these endeavors.

Funds will go to Benjamin Mogeni:

*Zelle: 3617595445*

*Cashapp $slatttsjs*

Contacts:

*Douglas Gichana-8322667725*

*Kevin Ratemo-7137033600*

*Robert Cheruiyot-8326180324*

*Laban Opande-7134466339*

*Melyn Omwega-8328679862*

*Cate Rugano-7135300837*

*Enock Akama-8324722222*

*Benjamin Mogeni-3617595445*

*Betty Achapa-7138852151*

*Jim Nahashon-2817732467*

*Dan Mugubi-8327551027*

*Joel Arama-2564794471*

*Stanley Nyasaseria-2149262769*

*Jimmy Njoroge-7138858959*

*Steve Thiongo-7132316476*

*Benson Kioko-9032457363*

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic there shall not be daily gatherings at the home. Planned virtual meetings will be shared accordingly.

Your prayers and contributions will be highly appreciated. God Bless you.

Please join the whattsapp group for all updates:https://chat.whatsapp. com/LkoWBkXQKeB0aP0eIQyeKC

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

