Free College, University Education For Kenyan Youth And Women

Professor Jerono Phylis Rotich, CEO and Founder of KESID ( Kenyan Students in Diaspora ) and WOYO (Women & Youth) Global Diversity Consulting is happy to announce a partnership between WOYO GDC Limited, Kenya, and the European Business University of Luxembourg. This new partnership aims to provide free tertiary (College/university) education to Women and Youth in Kenya and Diaspora. The vision of WOYO GDC is to empower, mentor, and inspire youth and women who will make a difference in today’s interconnected global world. Their activities focus on empowering women and youth to leverage their potential to be Effective, Resilient, Inclusive, and Peacebuilding Servant leaders in today’s diverse and global society. WOYO ( Women and Youth) & Global Diversity Consulting Limited believe that we strengthen communities and development when we empower women and youth. (https://woyogdc.com/).

The 1st group of scholarship recipients enrolled by January 13th and started their classes on January 16th, 2023. The 2nd term enrollment will be in May 2023. Those who missed the January deadline are encouraged to enroll by May 15th, 2023.

Prof. Jerono P Rotich (https://jeronorotich.com/) remains committed and dedicated to promoting education, and youth and women empowerment across the globe.

The European Business University of Luxembourg shall offer certificate, degree, and postgraduate degree programs. Courses targeted are in the fields of Business, leadership, IT, and English Language.

The European Business University of Luxembourg has over 48 professors and enrolled over 12,000 students globally, with the majority coming from Kenya alone, including government officials and elected members of Parliament. It has received endorsement from the Ministry of Education Kenya.

The county citizens are encouraged to apply so as to gain meaningful skills that are employable whether by companies or self-employment. Women and people living with disability are particularly encouraged to apply. Interested Applicants are advised to visit https://connect.ebulux.lu/ for registration as soon as possible due to the high demand and limited places of the scholarships. The courses are filling up quickly and the scholarship slots are granted on a first come first serve basis with no exceptions granted after a course fills up.

All candidates are expected to observe the below deadline dates for the respective terms and programs:

Degree Impact Program:

Program Name Start Date/Duration/ Deadline Date

Bachelor of Business Administration BBA January 2023

4 Years

January 3rd,2023

Master of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence – MSDA January 2023

2 years

January 3rd,2023

Certificate Impact Program:

Winter Term II 2023 Enrollment

Deadline January 13th,2023

Commencement Date January 16th, 2023 – May 8, 2023

The courses available in Winter Term II are:

Business Management

Financial Accounting

Business Ethics

Women and Leadership

Macroeconomics

Entrepreneurship and Communication

Global Economy

Project Management

Plutus- Haskell English Language Courses

Basic English A2

Intermediate English B1

Certificate in Education Courses

– Contemporary Global Challenges in Education Policy & Leadership

– Curriculum Design and Instructional Decision Making

CPA Program Section V courses

– Advanced Managerial Accounting

– Advanced Financial Accounting

– Business Strategy, Governance and Ethics

Summer Term III 2023 Enrollment

Deadline May 15th, 2023

Commencement Date May 29th, 2023 – September 3rd, 2023

Courses available during this intake will be available on https://connect.ebulux.lu

