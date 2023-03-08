Ababu Namwamba’s Ex-Wife Prisca Mwaro Found Dead After Celebrating Birthday

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba’s former wife, Prisca Mwaro, was found dead inside her house in Nairobi on Wednesday, March 8.

Family sources privy to the matter intimated to the media that the cause of her death was yet to be established.

According to the family, the deceased had celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, March 7, hours before her sudden demise.

In addition, the source explained that Mwaro had gone through a lot in the past three years.

“She might have given up the fight,” a close friend revealed to The Standard.

The body of the deceased was later transferred to the MP Shah Hospital morgue.

A spot check by Kenyans.co.ke showed that Mwaro made numerous posts regarding her administrative work at KENGEN.

Hailing from Busia County, Mwaro graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Human Resources) from the University of Nairobi.

Namwamba and Mwaro tied the knot in 2015 and were married for three years before divorcing in 2018. The couple was blessed with three children.

Their love was praised in the social circles with the duo attending national functions at the time when Namwamba was Budalangi Member of Parliament.

Throughout their marriage, the duo dispelled rumours of cheating and continued to affirm that their bond withstood the test of time.

About Ababu Namwamba

Ababu Namwamba E.G.H. (full name Ababu Tawfiq Pius Namwamba) is a Kenyan politician and Cabinet secretary for Youth Affairs , Sports and the Arts , having been appointed by President William Ruto .

He is an international lawyer trained in Nairobi and Washington, DC. Since 2016 he has been the leader of the Labour Party of Kenya . Ababu is also the immediate Former Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya

Ababu Namwamba was born in Jinja, Uganda to Kenyan parents on 23 December 1975, and raised in Uganda and later Kenya.

Outside politics he is a public interest attorney specializing in international human rights and constitutional law, and a former columnist with leading newspapers in Kenya-Wikipedia

