Clash: Rowdy Youth Attempt to Force Their Way Into Ruto Event in Kisii

Police officers on Friday, March 24, swung into action after rowdy youth attempted to force their way into Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu’s homecoming event in Kisii County.

President William Ruto, and other dignitaries, had just arrived at the venue in Gesusu Ward at Nyaribari Masaba Sub-County when the altercation occurred.

The clash left seats and part of the main event’s sitting arrangement cluttered as the youth engaged in running battles with officers.

However, the uniformed officers managed to contain the situation without disrupting the main event.

In the meantime, the organisers of the event proceeded with a praise and worship session and other salutations of guests attending the fete.

Machogu’s homecoming was part of President Ruto’s diary in his three-day visit to the Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The President was invited as the guest of honour in the event bringing together Machogu’s colleagues in the cabinet, locals and a host of elected leaders from the region.

In an invitation message, Machogu announced that the event would be open for all with President as the main guest of the event organised for thanksgiving following his rise to one of the most powerful dockets in the executive.

“I shall be hosting HE. President Ruto for an interdenominational thanksgiving service at Getacho primary grounds on Friday, March 24, 2023. God bless you as you plan to attend,” Machogu stated in an invitation.

Majority Whip in the National Assembly Sylvanus Osoro who was one of the speakers at the event lauded President Ruto’s government for ensuring regional balance in his appointments to various state positions.

Citing the recent appointment of Milicent Omanga as the Chief Administrative Secretary to the Ministry of Interior, Ososro stated that the counties of Nyamira and Kisii were well represented in the government.

The President was expected to continue with his tour of South Nyanza on Saturday, March 25, during his visit to Migori County.

In Migori, Ruto will launch infrastructural projects including the upgrading of two road projects.

