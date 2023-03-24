Kenyan Woman Linda Obinchu Found Dead in Gaithersburg Maryland

Another sad story of a Kenyan woman Linda Obinchu who was found dead in her apartment in Gaithersburg Maryland. The sad part was that a boy of about 4 years old was found in the room unaware that the mother was dead. The boy told the police when they came in that the mother was sleeping.

According to Betty Gladys Ngatia, a close friend and a neigbor, Linda was not feeling well and went to see a doctor on Tuesday March 21st. A doctor’s report/note that was found in the room indicate that Linda had a sore throat and was given some antibiotic.

Friends were concerned about Linda for not responding to phone calls and reported her missing to the police who with the help of the Management of the Apartment complex accessed her apartmnet and found her dead. An autopsy is been performed to determine the cause of her death.

Having no relatives to call to take care of the baby, Helen took the him with her to her house since it is a familiar enviroment where he had been visiting with his mother.

The Family in Kenya has been notified and are divasteted by the sad news. The big challenge now is planning for the repatriation of the body and how to take care of the baby in the future. Linda is the Daugther of Mr Charles Obinchu and brother to Peter Obinchu all of Kenya.

Gladys Ngatia has opened her house for friends to come and mourn the passing of Linda and to help with ideas on how to help the child who was left behind.

For more information, please contact:

Gladys Ngatia 240 753 5515

Hellen N Kanyatte 240 883 2229

Address: 21920 Broadway Ave, Clarksburg MD 20871

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter

Hello all,

Let’s meet for a few minutes @ 7:00 PM tonight to plan on the way forward.

Thanks.

Pastor Mugweh

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 846 4518 4766

Passcode: 719441

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,84645184766# US (Washington DC)

+16469313860,,84645184766# US

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

