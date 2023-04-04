Topline Land Limited is a real estate investment company that has offices in Kalalu, Nanyuki, Kenya

and in Memphis Tennessee.

Our company has become a trusted alternative to the many who have

suffered at the hands of companies who only delivered lip services and left our brothers and sisters in

tears.

The company is dedicated to restoring confidence to Kenyans at home or in diaspora by ensuring

a smooth transfer of title deeds. We have left a trail of happy and satisfied customers in Kenya, Europe,

and the United States.

We are dedicated to upholding the values that have passed the test of time. Truthfulness, Honesty, and

Integrity. Our director is a diaspora who understands firsthand the challenges many in the Diaspora go

through.

Whether you are an organized group looking for a land deal or a speculative buyer looking for a plot

that will gain value with time, or looking for a gated community to which you can build a property of

your dream, Topline Land Limited will stand with you and guide you through the process.

In the areas where we do business, we are giving back to the community. Whether it is creating

community water points, helping people get access to electricity, helping a needy child with tuition, or

helping the elderly, we are making a difference.

Please send your friends our way and you will never be disappointed. We at Topline make promises and

keep them, and we are available to answer any question.

Join us to make dreams come true.

Visit our website at www.toplineland.co.ke

Visit us on facebook topline land Ltd.

Topline Land Limited: Trusted Alternative For Real Estate Investment