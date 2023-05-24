Death Announcement of Mumbi Grace Mugaki- Fuller of Washington DC

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mrs. Mumbi Grace Mugaki- Fuller of Washington DC on May 6th, 2023

Mumbi was the loving wife of the late Robert (Bobby) Fuller, and Aunt to Sandra Mumo of Virginia among others.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday May 31st 2023.

Viewing – 10 AM-11 AM

Service – 11 AM -12 noon at

15th Street Presbyterian Church.

1701 15th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009.

Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Kindly consider supporting us financially with the funeral expenses via

Cashapp – $Mumos

Zelle- 703 8596407

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

