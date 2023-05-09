Help to repatriate body of Peter Murigi Ngugi who was found dead in his Apartment

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Help to repatriate body of Peter Murigi Ngugi who was found dead in his Apartment
Help to repatriate body of Peter Murigi Ngugi who was found dead in his Apartment

We are saddened to announce the promotion to glory of our dear beloved friend/brother Peter Murigi Ngugi which occurred on 04/26/23.

Peter lived in  Baltimore Maryland for about 15yrs and later relocated to Spokane Washinton. He was a dear friend/brother to many, he was always jovial and always willing to help anyone even strangers, he easily made friends and always had a smile on his face.

Peter was found dead by the police at his apartment on 04/26/23. He did not have family in the US but the family in Kenya has been notified.

I am kindly pleading and appealing to each one of you to keep the family in your prayers and let’s all join hands in our usual spirit of Harambee and give our Brother Peter Murigi Ngugi a decent send-off.  The body will be expatriated to Kenya Where the burial will take Place.

Thank you in advance and more information will follow soon.  Friends  are meeting every evening @7.30 pm at
9602 N Ridgecrest Dr.
Spokane WA 99208

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement Of Michael Toho Of Dracut Massachusetts

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of Francis Ndegwa Of Federal Way…

NEWS

Death Announcement of Emily Murugu, Mother To Jane, Kathleen…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Dennis Karimi Of California

Open this link to join my WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EafKCtoo47gHMZgslX76rR

For support you can use
$RoseKagereki -Cashapp
Rose Kagereki – Zelle
1509-998-7233
Thanks

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

For more information, you can contact  RoseKagereki  at 1509-998-7233.

 

Help to repatriate body of Peter Murigi Ngugi who was found dead in his Apartment

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: