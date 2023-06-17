UDA MP Hamisi Iddi Deye Dies In Grisly Road Accident

Chewani Ward residents are mourning the demise of their representative in the Tana River County Assembly.

Hamisi Iddi Deye perished in a tragic road crash on the morning of Saturday, June 17.

The accident occurred at a spot along the Malindi-Garsen Highway.

The ruling party’s secretary general Cleophas Malalah confirmed the sad news.

“UDA Party mourns the passing on of Hon. Hamisi Iddi Deye, alias Ndoyeni, of Chewani Ward- Tana-River County, which occurred this morning through a tragic road accident on Malindi-Garsen road,” partly read a statement from the party.

Until his death, Hamisi was the minority leader in the county Assembly of Tana-River.

Sharing in the grief with the Chewani electorate, the UDA party said:

“During this moment, we pray for the soul of the departed, his family, and the people of Chewani ward. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Hamisi adds to the list of politicians who died months after being elected into office.

In April this year, Kisa East ward representative Stephen Maloba in mysterious circumstances after reportedly storming into a meeting organised by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka

Maloba was allegedly stabbed to death after a supposed scuffle with people believed to have links with Aseka.

The incident was confirmed by Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale and deputy governor Ayub Savula.

“We have got a problem in Khwisero. There has been a fight there pitting the MCA against the MP’s team. The MCA has been fatally stabbed and we are heading there,” said Savula.

Absolving himself of any wrongdoing, Aseka dismissed the reports that Maloba met his death at his meeting.

“To this end, it is paramount to report that the unfortunate death of Hon. Maloba did not take place at the venue of my meeting, neither did he attend the meeting as purported by a section of social media users,” said the MP.

The lawmaker offered to aid the detectives in probing the circumstances in which the MCA died.

Using a KANU party ticket, Maloba was elected in the 2022 polls to represent the Kisa East electorate in the Kakamega County Assembly.

