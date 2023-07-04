Death Announcement of Mercy Wamaitha Kimani in a road accident Massachusetts

We are saddened to announce the untimely demise of Mercy Wamaitha Kimani, originally of Thika, Kenya. Wamaitha passed away in a road accident on June 24th, 2023 in the town of Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Financial assistance is needed and is being received through cashapp at 978-655-0945 ($homelessreformprjct)

Mercy was the daughter of Jane Kimani and Francis Kimani of Thika, Kenya. When more details are available regarding this matter, this will be made available. In the meantime, you can contact the following people for further information or for lending your assistance to her family.

John Njenga 978-869-0708

Sam Mwaura 781-975-6145

Florence Mwangi 857-373-9626

Daniel Karanja 774-400-5667

Financial assistance is needed and is being received through cashapp at 978-655-0945 ($homelessreformprjct)

Kindly Join the Family & Community Whatapp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EBL6rXCn8q8JcZzzRle2MZ

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement of Mercy Wamaitha Kimani in a road accident Massachusetts