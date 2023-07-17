Diaspora Akorina Lady Among Contestant for Miss Kenya USA 2023

A kenyan Diaspora Akorino woman Priscilla Wachira is among 7 contestant for Miss Kenya USA 2023, Priscilla is the daughter of Kenyan Akorino Pastor in Texas Dr. Solomon Waigwa, the Senior Pastor of Rhema Gospel Church, one of the biggest Kenya churches around Dallas/Fort Worth area.

She is also the sister of David Wachira, a former World Bank specialist and now co-founder of Waya money transfer.

Priscilla Wachira is a Nationally Certified Counselor and Licensed Professional Counselor in the state of Texas with a strong background in public health and a deep commitment to community engagement through partnership development and outreach.

With over nine years of experience in the field, Ms. Wachira is passionate about empowering people from diverse cultures and backgrounds to improve their physical and mental health. Her research interests include health equity from an empowerment perspective and mental health within the African immigrant community.

Priscilla firmly believes in creating safe spaces that enhance emotional healing and connection while reducing perceptions of judgment or shame. Thus, if she were to win the Miss Kenya USA 2023 title, Priscilla would strive to create linkages for easier access towards mental health services; specifically for immigrant families.

For example, setting up community support groups that facilitate in-person and virtual mental health 101 training courses. In sum, these courses would then bridge the literacy gap in hopes of reducing the stigma surrounding mental health within the Kenyan community.

That, in and of itself, would be a major goal and dream of the hopeful Miss Kenya USA 2023 contestant. Healing begins when individuals feel seen and heard, and Ms. Wachira is committed to facilitating that process for all potential clients and community members.

Priscilla Wachira is also an author and has written a book titled Seated: My Journey to Becoming. In the book, she openly shares her journey of BEcoming and how she navigated the painful revelation of living a double life to now owning her story through courage, empathy, and vulnerability.

She believes that it’s only when you surrender yourself to the process and let God in, that you can:

Find the courage to heal from your pain. Discover powerful lessons from your past. Flourish and become the man/woman God created you to be.

The Waigwa Family

The Waigwa’s are one of the unigue Kenyan Diaspora families in the US owing to their unique religious head dressing and the fact that they have taken advantage of educationional oportunities in the US and excelled in every level.

Dr. Solomon Waigwa

Apart from being the Senior Pastor of Rhema Gospel Church, Dr. Waigwa is the Chief Academic Officer at Jakes Divinity School in Dallas Texas owned by popular TV preacher Bishop TD Jakes.

Dr. Elizabeth Wachira

On October 2020, Dr. Wachira who is a Faculty member of Texas A&M University was among fifteen outstanding faculty members who were honored by A&M-Commerce Faculty Senate and the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education during the second annual Dr. Augustine “Chuck” Arize Junior Faculty Award Ceremony.

Elizabeth Wachira, Ph.D., is an assistant professor and director of the public health program in the Department of Health and Human Performance at Texas A&M. She was recently ordained as a pastor at Rhema Gospel Church.

Dr. David Wachira

On June 12 2020, Dr. David Wachira, the former World Bank specialist married his longtime fiancée, Cecilie Olaussen and added one more woman in the Waigwa family. Dr. Wachira has had his own unique accomplishments and has made headlines both in US and in Kenya

