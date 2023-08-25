PHOTOS: Politicians, Top Celebrities Attends Raila, Ida’s 50th Anniversary

By Diaspora Messenger
0
PHOTOS: Politicians, Top Celebrities Attends Raila, Ida's 50th Anniversary
PHOTOS: Politicians, Top Celebrities Attends Raila, Ida’s 50th Anniversary

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his wife Mama Ida celebrated their 50th Anniversary in a star-studded event held at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Top politicians from the Azimio coalition and celebrities attended the event alongside their family members.

Raila who was out of the country jetted back for the event which is celebrated on the same day Mama Ida was born. She is celebrating 73rd birthday.

Raila’s family members including Raila Odinga Junior and EALA MP Winnie Odinga and his grandchildren also attended the event.

PHOTO/COURTESY

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua were among the big names from Azimio who graced the events alongside Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Related Posts
KENYA NEWS

Gachagua’s Message To US Ambassador After Raila Odinga…

FEATURED STORIES

Wetangula Salutes Raila for Key Decision Not to Order Street…

KENYA NEWS

Kimani Ichung’wah Missing as Ruto-Raila Talks Begin at…

NEWS

Jalang’o And Raila Share A Platform At A Birthday…

Siaya Governor James Orengo, Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko were also present. Lawyer Danstan Omari who has acted for many Azimio leaders was also present.

PHOTO/COURTESY

Celebrated Luo musician Prince Indah took charge of the performance alongside Esther Akoth, alias Akothee.

Comedian Eric Omondi was also present at the function.

PHOTO/COURTESY

The event was however not packed as it would have been a year ago when the politics of the country had reached fever pitch.

Most political leaders seeking power rarely miss these events owing to the influence of the Odinga family.

But after getting power, some often shifted camp and joined rival camps as is the case with many who are now working with President William Ruto.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

PHOTO/COURTESY

PHOTOS: Politicians, Top Celebrities Attends Raila, Ida’s 50th Anniversary

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More