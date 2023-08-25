PHOTOS: Politicians, Top Celebrities Attends Raila, Ida’s 50th Anniversary

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his wife Mama Ida celebrated their 50th Anniversary in a star-studded event held at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Top politicians from the Azimio coalition and celebrities attended the event alongside their family members.

Raila who was out of the country jetted back for the event which is celebrated on the same day Mama Ida was born. She is celebrating 73rd birthday.

Raila’s family members including Raila Odinga Junior and EALA MP Winnie Odinga and his grandchildren also attended the event.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua were among the big names from Azimio who graced the events alongside Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko were also present. Lawyer Danstan Omari who has acted for many Azimio leaders was also present.

Celebrated Luo musician Prince Indah took charge of the performance alongside Esther Akoth, alias Akothee.

Comedian Eric Omondi was also present at the function.

The event was however not packed as it would have been a year ago when the politics of the country had reached fever pitch.

Most political leaders seeking power rarely miss these events owing to the influence of the Odinga family.

But after getting power, some often shifted camp and joined rival camps as is the case with many who are now working with President William Ruto.

