DV 2025 Green Card Lottery Opens on October 5 2022-Try Your luck

The registration period for DV-2025 Program popularly known as green card lottery begins on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4) and concludes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 12:00 noon, Eastern Standard Time (EST) (GMT-5).

Submission of more than one entry for a person during the registration period will disqualify all entries for that person.

The Department of State annually administers the statutorily created Diversity

Immigrant Visa Program. Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act

(INA) provides for a class of immigrants known as “diversity immigrants” from

countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. For Fiscal

Year 2025, up to 55,000 Diversity Visas (DVs) will be available. There is no cost to

register for the DV program, but selectees who are scheduled for an interview will

be required to pay a visa application fee prior to making their formal visa

application where a consular officer will determine whether they qualify for the

visa.

All entries must be submitted electronically on the Electronic Diversity Visa (E-DV) website during the specified registration period. No late entries or paper entries are accepted.

After you submit a complete entry, you will see a confirmation screen containing your name and a unique confirmation number. Print this confirmation screen for your records.

It is extremely important that you retain your confirmation number. It is the only way you can check the status of your entry, and you will need it to obtain further instructions or schedule an interview for a visa if you are selected.

Important: There is No Cost to register for the DV Program. You are strongly encouraged to complete the entry form yourself, without a “Visa Consultant,” “Visa Agent,” or other facilitator who offers to help.

If somebody else helps you, you should be present when your entry is prepared so that you can provide the correct answers to the questions and retain the confirmation page and your unique confirmation number.

Click link to read directions for registration for Electronic Diversity Visa:https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en Then click here to apply-https://dvprogram.state.gov/application.aspx

DV 2025 Green Card Lottery Opens on October 5 2022-Try Your luck