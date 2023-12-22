Mama Ngina Sues Kenya Government Over Ownership Of Land In Taita Taveta

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta together with Former Taveta Member of Parliament Basil Criticos have sued the Chief Lands Registrar and the Attorney General Justin Muturi over allegedly failing to issue them with a Certificate Title for land in Taita Taveta measuring 1062.3 hectares.

According to an affidavit seen by Nairobi Leo on Friday, December 22, the two claim that they are the joint owners of the LR No. 10287/7 Taveta land.

Mama Ngina and Criticos later divided the land and transferred the subdivisions which were registered and given their respective certificate of title.

“In breach of his said statutory obligation or duty the 1st respondent has to date failed to issue the Applicants the said Certificate of Title in relation to the said parcel of Land LR No. 10287/7 Taveta,” the court papers read in part.

They also argued that the failure of the Chief Lands Registrar to issue them with the certificate denies them the right to hold the said certificate as evidence of proprietorship of their said parcel of land.

“The 1st respondent is the custodian of the said documents and is the only person to explain why the Applicants have been denied their said Certificate of Title,” the two argued.

Justice John Chigiti certified the matter as urgent and granted Mama Ngina and Criticos to challenge issues raised and serve the substantive motion within 14 days.

The case will be mentioned on March 5, 2024, to report compliance.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

