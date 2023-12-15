The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments

By Susan Wambui
The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments
The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments

Username is now at the heart of the lakeside city! As a Tradition of Trust, we continue to present cozy, elegant, classic and exquisite projects across the country. After careful selection, we present The Domain, Kisumu Dala, a one-of-a-kind, a magnificent and majestic estate with a kingly taste to suit your dream home needs.

Location

The Domain, Kisumu Dala is located along the Mamboleo – Miwani road, just 20 minutes’ drive from Kisumu City and Airport

 

Soil Type –  The soil is good for construction and farming.

Value additions

  • Perimeter Fence with Concrete Poles
  • Murramed Roads.
  • Elegant Estate Gate
  • Electricity in the neighbourhood
  • Borehole water

 

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre)

 

Cash Investors:

  • 1/8th of an acre – Ksh 470,000 (Ksh. 80,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)
  • ¼ of an acre – Ksh 870,000 (Ksh. 160,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

An installment option for up to 6 months is also available as shown below;

The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty, and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer

The registration of title deed takes between 12 months upon completion of payment.

 

To Book a Plot

Call or What’s App +254 721 44 99 11 or Email: diaspora@username.co.ke

 

The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments

