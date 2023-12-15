Username is now at the heart of the lakeside city! As a Tradition of Trust, we continue to present cozy, elegant, classic and exquisite projects across the country. After careful selection, we present The Domain, Kisumu Dala, a one-of-a-kind, a magnificent and majestic estate with a kingly taste to suit your dream home needs.

Location

The Domain, Kisumu Dala is located along the Mamboleo – Miwani road, just 20 minutes’ drive from Kisumu City and Airport

Soil Type – The soil is good for construction and farming.

Value additions

Perimeter Fence with Concrete Poles

Murramed Roads.

Elegant Estate Gate

Electricity in the neighbourhood

Borehole water

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre)

Cash Investors:

1/8 th of an acre – Ksh 470,000 (Ksh. 80,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

– Ksh 470,000 (Ksh. 80,000 deposit, balance within 30 days) ¼ of an acre – Ksh 870,000 (Ksh. 160,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

An installment option for up to 6 months is also available as shown below;

The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty, and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer

The registration of title deed takes between 12 months upon completion of payment.

To Book a Plot

Call or What’s App +254 721 44 99 11 or Email: diaspora@username.co.ke

The Domain, Kisumu Dala by Username Investments