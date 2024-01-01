It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the double tragedy of the deaths of Kathleen (Kay/Kathy) Murugu on December 27, 2023, and her sister Fredah Murugu on Dec 29, 2023 in Kenya.

Kay was based in Washington DC (USA) and is the loving mother to Gwendolyn, the late Bobby, and Makena Murugu (all of USA). Fredah was based in Kenya and is the loving mother to Roy, Xenia, Eli (all of Kenya) and Zoe (Australia).

Kay and Fredah are sisters to Andrew Murugu (Kenya), late Alfred Murugu, Edith Murugu (Kenya), Juliette Murugu (Kenya), Jane Anne & Hiram Kiragu (USA), June Carol & Albert Sasu (USA) and Yvonne-Fleur Murugu (USA). They also had several nieces and nephews amongst many other relatives.

Kay and Fredah were the rock of the family and were close sisters in age and in heart. They were both fun, outgoing, strong, resilient, and bright spirits. Kay was extra loving, generous, outgoing, fun and exuberant.

Her warmth, bright smile, high energy, compassion and genuine interest in people was contagious and endeared so many to her.

As we prepare to give Kay and Fredah an honorable sendoff, the family covets your prayers and financial support at this very difficult time. Kay’s children, sisters and family in the USA will be traveling to Kenya for the funeral.

We appreciate your support to defray the costs. Our current budget is $50,000. Kindly send your contributions to:

CashApp: Liza Kibe – $lizasurfing 781 405 6347

Zelle: Albert Sasu – 301-538-7878

For any questions, please contact:

Alice Kaminju: 260 580 6858 Raphael Rutere: 201 456 3654 Geoffrey Mworia: 980 405 0819

“He heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds”

Psalms 147:3

* *WhatsApp Link below

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Double Tragedy: Death Announcement of Kathleen and Fredah Murugu