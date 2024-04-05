Ruto Awarded Another Honor in Guinea-Bissau, Vows to Unite Africa

President William Ruto was on Friday, April 5, awarded another top medal of honour in Guinea-Bissau-‘Medalha Amílcar Cabral’.

In a statement, Ruto expressed his gratitude after receiving the medal, promising to unite and transform Africa,

“Humbled to be presented with the ‘Medalha Amílcar Cabral’, Guinea-Bissau’s Medal of Honor. We will keep combining efforts to unite and transform Africa,” the statement reads in part.

The Amilcar Cabral Medal, the highest distinction of the West African State, is given to personalities who demonstrate bravery and exemplary leadership in their fields of endeavour.

This honour comes a day after the head of state received from Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo awarded him the Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta.

Akufo Addo hailed Ruto as an exemplar of a new breed of African leaders, citing his commitment to providing the best guidance to Kenyan citizens.

“Under your leadership, Kenya has become a shining beacon of a nation governed by the rule of law,” President Akufo-Addo proclaimed.

President Ruto, during his state visit to Guinea-Bissau, also noted that the two countries were focused on fostering relations through partnering in various sectors.

“We acknowledge that trade and investment between Kenya and Guinea-Bissau is low. However, there is room for improvement with the coming into effect of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement,” the statement reads further.

“We also undertake to cooperate in areas of security, agriculture, the Blue Economy and the environment for our mutual benefit.”

President Ruto, in his recent state visits, has bolstered relations with African nations, in efforts to grow the continent’s economy at large.

“During my discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo, we have noted that these agreements are significant in the evolution of our diplomatic ties, which stand on warm and cordial, dynamic and impactful historic collaboration,” Ruto stated after signing 7 MoUs with his Ghanaian counterpart.

By SUSAN MUKAMI MWANGI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ruto Awarded Another Honor in Guinea-Bissau, Vows to Unite Africa