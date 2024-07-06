Ruto on Karen Nyamu’s Public Conduct: ‘I have had to sit her down’

President William Ruto has addressed concerns of misconduct and opulence displayed by some of the leaders in the current regime which has angered Kenyans as expressed in the anti-government protests.
Ruto who spoke during an X Space Engagement Forum on Friday was responding to a question by a user who called out nominated Senator Karen Nyamu for always hitting media headlines for the wrong reasons.
The user wondered why she was still holding a public office despite her lack of modesty and display of a lavish lifestyle.
In his response, the President acknowledged concerns about Nyamu, saying that in some instances, he has been forced to engage her personally, and even asked her to reform.
“I agree that some of our officials are arrogant, some of them speak out of fun, and some display obnoxious opulence if I may say which does not just anger the public, sometimes I call some of those people and give them a piece of my mind,” said Ruto.
“Even Nyamu, I have had an occasion to sit her down and tell her that she needs to change what she is doing.”
According to Ruto, he has engaged the outspoken Senator regarding her public image and even advised her to consider taking a different approach in the way she carries herself.
The president attributed Nyamu’s behaviour to ‘excitement’, which he said often results from young people assuming high positions of power.
Ruto added that as the head of state, he at times has to take up the position of parenthood to mentor young leaders and not necessarily kick them out of office.
“When you are in my position you are also a father figure and some of these young people get excited about many things and sometimes do the wrong things and I know someone mentioned Karen Nyamu,” Ruto noted.
“She is a girl I have had to sit down and tell her, look, you need to do things differently. I know what is going on and I have promised that I will be making changes.”
Since assuming office in 2022, Nyamu has hit several times hit headlines for the wrong reasons.
In 2022, the President Ruto-led UDA party was forced to summon Senator Karen Nyamu over a viral video which showed her in a public altercation at a party in Dubai.
