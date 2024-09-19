Death Announcement: Samuel Ndungu Gichura Of Kennestone GA

We are deeply saddened to share that Samuel Ndungu Gichura (Baba Sadani) passed away on Monday September 16th 2024, at Kennestone Hospital after a sudden illness.

He was the beloved husband of Jane Njeri Ndungu (Kenya), brother to brother-in-law to Margaret Wagacha, uncle to Paul Karu, Miriam Ngendo and others and grandfather to many.

Samuel’s strength and courage were an inspiration to many, and he will be greatly missed.

We are reaching out to our community for support in offsetting funeral arrangement costs for his final resting place in Kenya. Any contributions, big or small, would mean the world to the Gichura’s family.

Donations can be sent to *Paul Karu* via Zelle or Cash App @ *770-873-2399*

Thank you for your kindness and support. Let’s come together to honor Samuel’s memory and support his family in their time of need.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

