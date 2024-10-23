Pravin Simi Heads to New Jersey U.S

In a heartwarming send-off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Pravin Simi, a young man from Mathare North in Nairobi, celebrated a life-changing achievement as he prepared to fly to the United States to pursue a Master of Science in Mathematics at Montclair State University.

Pravin’s journey to this moment is nothing short of inspiring. Growing up in Mathare North, a vibrant yet challenging neighborhood, he faced many obstacles. However, his determination and passion for education never faltered.

Overjoyed and grateful, Pravin expressed disbelief at the opportunity to further his studies abroad, saying he never imagined that coming from the ghetto, he would have the chance to study in the U.S

What makes this moment even more significant is that this will be Pravin’s first time flying. Despite the challenges of his upbringing, his perseverance has led him to an exciting new chapter in his life. He is hopeful and excited about the experiences ahead.

Pravin also expressed deep gratitude to The International Scholars Program, which played a crucial role in making his dream a reality. He said the support he received from the program was tremendous. The entire process was smooth, and he appreciates the staff for their unwavering assistance

As he relocates to the U.S. for his studies, Pravin remains optimistic about what lies ahead and looks forward to making the most of this life-changing opportunity. His story serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and the right support, it’s possible to rise above one’s circumstances and achieve greatness.

