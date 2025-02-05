Immigration Nightmare: Duel Citizen denied entry Back to US

In the realm of immigration, there are countless stories of individuals facing obstacles and enduring unimaginable challenges.

One such untold story revolves around an Ivorian woman whose dream of a better life in the United States turned into an unexpected nightmare.

- Advertisement -

The woman’s dual passport became a source of confusion and frustration, ultimately leading to her denied entry into the US.

Despite having a valid visa and all the necessary documents, the complex rules and regulations surrounding her dual citizenship posed a significant barrier, preventing her from reuniting with loved ones and pursuing her aspirations in America.

According to TLC Africa, the Ivorian woman was denied entry into the United States because she left the country without a visa, using her Ivorian passport to enter Côte d’Ivoire, and then attempted to return to the US with her American passport.

- Advertisement -

The media outlet reported the the immigration officer asked her how she entered Côte d’Ivoire, and when she replied that she used her Ivorian passport, the officer confiscated her U.S. passport, telling her that she did not need it if she was using her Ivorian one.

As we ponder on her struggle, we come face to face with the emotional toll and bureaucratic obstacles that migrants encounter.

From the initial excitement of a new beginning to the heart-wrenching disappointment of shattered dreams, her tale is a testament to the resilience and determination of individuals navigating the complexities of immigration.

This gripping account sheds light on the often-overlooked struggles faced by immigrants, as well as the intricate immigration policies that can have dire consequences on individuals and families.

The comfusion is compouned by the Trump immigration policies that are now viewed as anti-immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now enforcing the rule that U.S citizens, including US dual nationals, must use a US passport to enter and leave the United States.

What the law states is that If one is a U.S. citizen with multiple passports, then one must use the American passport to enter and exit the United States.

This is a rule that many Africans ignored before, but under the Trump administration, the immigration officers are enforcing the rule more strictly affecting even legal immigrants with African, South American, and Asian backgrounds

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Immigration Nightmare: Duel Citizen denied entry Back to US