AES Foods is a US-based online retailer specializing in authentic Kenyan and East African food products, including a variety of sausages, spices, teas, and pantry staples.

Their offerings are particularly popular among the Kenyan diaspora and those seeking to recreate East African culinary flavors at home.​

Kenyan Sausages & More

AES Foods features Paddy’s Farmers Choice Sausages, available in pork, beef, and combo packs. These sausages are known for their high quality and are often paired with Kenyan staples like Royco seasoning.​

Popular sausage options include:​

Pork 12 Packs + 1 Free Royco

Beef 12 Packs + 1 Free Royco

Combo Beef & Pork 12 Packs + 1 Free Royco

Pork 28 Packs

Combo Beef & Pork 28 Packs​.

These products are available for purchase on their website.​

Spices, Teas & Pantry Staples

AES Foods offers a wide range of Kenyan spices and seasonings, including:​

Biryani Masala

Curry Powder

Fish Masala

Chicken Masala

Chilli Powder

Cumin, Coriander, Clove, Cinnamon, and Cardamom​.

They also stock Kenyan teas such as Ketepa Pride and Chai Gold, as well as Ugali Poa (non-GMO white corn meal) and Unga wheat flour.

New Product

Now introducing: STINGING NETTLE (Thabai) Ground Herb – 100g (Jar)

Shopping & Shipping

AES Foods ships nationwide within the U.S., offering convenient online shopping through their website. They frequently have bundle deals and promotions, such as free Royco seasoning with certain sausage packs. To explore their full range of products, visit their online store.

AES Foods Store: For Kenyan Sausages, Ryoco, Thabai & More