AES Foods Store: For Kenyan Sausages, Ryoco, Thabai & More

AES Foods is a US-based online retailer specializing in authentic Kenyan and East African food products, including a variety of sausages, spices, teas, and pantry staples.
Their offerings are particularly popular among the Kenyan diaspora and those seeking to recreate East African culinary flavors at home.
Kenyan Sausages & More
AES Foods features Paddy’s Farmers Choice Sausages, available in pork, beef, and combo packs. These sausages are known for their high quality and are often paired with Kenyan staples like Royco seasoning.
Popular sausage options include:
- Pork 12 Packs + 1 Free Royco
- Beef 12 Packs + 1 Free Royco
- Combo Beef & Pork 12 Packs + 1 Free Royco
- Pork 28 Packs
- Combo Beef & Pork 28 Packs.
These products are available for purchase on their website.
Spices, Teas & Pantry Staples
AES Foods offers a wide range of Kenyan spices and seasonings, including:
- Biryani Masala
- Curry Powder
- Fish Masala
- Chicken Masala
- Chilli Powder
- Cumin, Coriander, Clove, Cinnamon, and Cardamom.
They also stock Kenyan teas such as Ketepa Pride and Chai Gold, as well as Ugali Poa (non-GMO white corn meal) and Unga wheat flour.
New Product
Now introducing: STINGING NETTLE (Thabai) Ground Herb – 100g (Jar)
Shopping & Shipping
AES Foods ships nationwide within the U.S., offering convenient online shopping through their website. They frequently have bundle deals and promotions, such as free Royco seasoning with certain sausage packs. To explore their full range of products, visit their online store.