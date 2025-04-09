Kenyan Diaspora Judy Nganga: Story Behind I AM Documentary

I AM, a documentary produced by Lillian Dweh and assisted by Judy Nganga focuses on the trauma experienced by youth in the U.S. child protection system.

Judy Nganga’s work, particularly I AM, is known for shedding light on the systemic issues faced by youth, especially in relation to foster care, child protection, and the long-term impacts of trauma.

As an assistant director and producer, Nganga’s role in bringing this powerful story to the screen has been vital in giving a voice to those who have experienced the system firsthand.

The documentary I AM is a testament to the strength and resilience of children who have endured emotional and psychological challenges due to their involvement in the foster care system.

By focusing on their stories, I AM aims to raise awareness of the deep-rooted issues within the system, such as neglect, trauma, and the lack of adequate support for young people aging out of care.

Nganga, as part of the Kenyan Diaspora, brings a unique perspective to the work, and her involvement highlights the importance of storytelling from diverse voices and backgrounds, especially in addressing global issues like child protection.

The film, directed by Lillian Dweh, takes an unflinching look at the emotional and psychological toll faced by children in the foster care system.

This documentary highlights the strength, resilience, and struggles of young people who have experienced trauma, bringing much-needed attention to issues within the child protection system.

Invitation to upcoming film premiere “I AM”

Join us for the exclusive premiere of the documentary I AM, a powerful film about the trauma experienced by youth in the U.S. child protection system.

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: [5 PM]

Venue: Scottsdale Performing Arts Center, Scottsdale, AZ

Dress Code: Formal Evening Attire

Age Restriction : 18+

Admission: Various Tickets Options

Tickets are now available!

[https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/i-am-documentary/]

The Director and Executive Producer is Lillian Dweh who is a Liberian American.

Be a part of this inspiring evening and witness firsthand the transformative power of storytelling in bringing about change.

Watch the Trailer below:

We look forward to seeing you there!

