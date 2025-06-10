Inside the ISP Nairobi Office: A New Hub

The International Scholars Program (ISP) has established a vital presence in Westlands, Nairobi, with its second Kenyan office located at Mirage Tower 1, 8th Floor, Suite 01. This office complements ISP’s main operations center in Meru County and serves as a critical hub for customer service and engineering operations.

At the core of the Nairobi office is the customer service department, which serves as the first point of contact for prospective students interested in studies within the Nairobi ISP office. The team is responsible for guiding applicants through the enrollment process, helping them understand program requirements, and addressing concerns related to the ISP platform.

The engineering department forms the digital backbone of ISP’s operations. Engineers at the ISP Nairobi office are tasked with designing, building, and maintaining all in-house systems—including the ISP website, student portal, and automated tools used by staff and applicants.

Beyond development, the technical operations team ensures that any issues affecting users inside the ISP Nairobi office are resolved promptly. The team addresses day-to-day technical challenges, supports other departments, and manages backend systems critical to student service delivery.

The business development unit, also housed in the Nairobi office, focuses on expanding ISP’s reach. Strategies include increasing student acquisition, improving retention, and building partnerships with additional universities to widen program options through efforts located in the ISP Nairobi office.

The office also prioritizes comfort and care for all visitors inside the ISP Nairobi office. Clients are welcomed with refreshments and a dedicated waiting area.

The International Scholars Program Nairobi office is more than a workplace—it is a purpose-built ecosystem where technology, strategy, and support intersect to empower the next generation of global scholars, right inside the ISP Nairobi office.

