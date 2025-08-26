Gerald Mwangi Net Worth 2024: The HVAC Magnate’s Wealth

Curious about Gerald Mwangi net worth 2024? This article dives deep, offering a compelling overview of his wealth, career, and lifestyle.

Who Is Gerald Mwangi?

Gerald Mwangi, born in 1962 in Kangema, Nyeri, Kenya, is a Kenyan–American entrepreneur and the husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton. He immigrated to the U.S., earned a degree in Construction Engineering Management from East Carolina University in 1999, and now presides over Dominion Energy Management Inc., specializing in HVAC systems.

Gerald Mwangi Net Worth 2024: What Do the Numbers Say?

Estimates vary significantly:

$175 million — widely reported across multiple reputable sources.

$177 million — another credible estimate from Tuko.co.ke.

$175 million also confirmed by Coaches Tribune.

Broader ranges between $100–$175 million when factoring in diversified investments.

A starkly lower figure of $7.5 million appears—but it seems implausibly low compared to most sources.

One speculative database shows approx. $3 million in 2024, though methodology is opaque.

Sources of Wealth

Dominion Energy Management (HVAC Industry)

Mwangi leads a major mechanical contracting firm specializing in HVAC systems tailored for large-scale projects—including airports.

Real Estate & Diversified Investments

Reports suggest holdings in both U.S. and Kenyan real estate, alongside stakes in financial institutions such as Equity Bank—though specific details remain scarce.

Philanthropy & Community Engagement

Known to support educational initiatives like Plainsview Hill Academy, and remain active in nonprofit organizations both in the U.S. and Kenya.

Lifestyle & Public Life

Personal Life: Married to Shamea Morton since July 22, 2017; they share two daughters, Shya (born November 2018) and Shiloh (via surrogate in February 2023).

Residence: The couple reside in a lavish 21,000 sq ft mansion in Atlanta—purchased for around $9 million—boasting top-tier amenities like a home theater, pool, and music room.

Public Attention: Mwangi's net worth and gift of a Rolls‑Royce Cullinan to his wife made headlines during RHOA Season 16.

Public Presence & Personal Life

He keeps a low public profile, often avoiding the spotlight and even leaving the house during filming of RHOA—preferring to be supportive off-camera.

Gerald married Shamea Morton in 2017. They met in Atlanta in 2014 and have two daughters: Shya (born 2018) and Shiloh (via surrogate, born 2023).

