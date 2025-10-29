Possible Reason for the Delay of Diversity Visa Lottery DV‑2027

The upcoming registration period for the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery cycle known as DV-2027 has not yet been announced by the U.S. Department of State. Historically, registrations opened in early October and ran through November. Yet for 2027, the start date remains unspecified, believed to be delayed.

Below is a breakdown of what’s new for DV-2027, why the delay appears to be happening and what prospective applicants should know.

- Advertisement -

Why the Delay for DV-2027?

The registration period for DV-2027 appears delayed compared to prior years. While no official opening date has been released, possible updates point to early November or even beyond. The following are key reasons why the delay is likely occurring:

1. Introduction of a new $1 registration fee

A major change for DV-2027 is the imposition of a mandatory $1 electronic registration fee at the time of submission. This is the first time in the program’s decades-long history that entry will not be entirely free. The final rule was published on September 16, 2025, amending the Schedule of Fees to include the $1 fee.

- Advertisement -

According to commentary:

The fee must be paid electronically at registration.

The rule states the $1 fee is in addition to the existing $330 Diversity Visa application fee ( which is paid only if selected ).

). The State Department says the fee aims to “more fairly place the cost burden” of the lottery registration process on entrants, rather than only those who end up applying for visas. Industry-news sites link the delay in opening to the time needed to integrate the payment system and amend registration infrastructure.

2. Proposed passport requirement, still under review

In addition to the fee change, the Department of State has proposed a rule requiring all DV entrants to submit a valid, unexpired passport at the time of entry submission (or upload its biographic/signature page). This is designed to strengthen identity verification and reduce fraud.

However:

That passport requirement will not take effect for DV-2027. The reason is that the rulemaking process (public comment, review) will not allow implementation in time.

Therefore, while the passport requirement is on the horizon, it is not yet a factor for DV-2027 registration.

3. Technical and system-integration challenges

Given the new fee and potential process changes (payment gateway, security checks, data systems), the Department likely needs more lead-time to finalize the entry portal and ensure everything works smoothly.

Some immigration-industry commentary attributes the delay directly to these upgrades. Moreover, the Department itself has noted that registration dates will be “widely publicized in the coming months” but has not committed to an exact start date.

What Applicants Should Know NOW

Monitor the official entry portal at https://dvprogram.state.gov and the Diversity Visa section of the Department of State website for announcements.

The new $1 registration fee will apply to DV-2027 and all future lotteries: non-refundable, payable at registration.

and all future lotteries: non-refundable, payable at registration. You do not need a valid passport for DV-2027 registration ( as of now ) although if selected you will need one later. The proposed passport rule is for later years.

) although if selected you will need one later. The proposed passport rule is for later years. Ensure your digital photo and supporting information meet the prescribed rules (photo size, background, no glasses, etc.)—these remain in force.

Beware of scams: The $1 fee is only payable through the official government portal. No third-party service should be required for entry.

Possible Reason for the Delay of Diversity Visa Lottery DV‑2027