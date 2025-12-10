15 Kenyans on High-Profile US Deportation List – Worst of Worst

Fifteen Kenyan nationals have been named on a high-profile deportation list published by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The individuals are among thousands of foreign nationals categorized by the agency as part of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal immigrants arrested across the country.

The DHS launched the dedicated webpage on Monday, December 8, allowing the public to search and view records of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants arrested since former President Donald Trump’s administration intensified immigration enforcement efforts.

According to DHS, the platform displays identities of non-U.S. citizens detained across all 50 states for a variety of offences classified as serious or violent.

Crimes Linked to the Kenyan Nationals

The listed Kenyan nationals reportedly face a range of criminal allegations similar to those involving individuals from other countries. The most common offences include assault-related crimes, with some cases involving the use of weapons.

Additional accusations leveled against the 15 Kenyans include:

Aggravated assault involving a weapon

Possession of stolen property

Threats involving terroristic-state offences

Simple assault

Money laundering

Forgery of checks

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Domestic violence

Robbery

Fighting to avoid prosecution

Fraud

Kidnapping a minor

Violation of court orders

Receiving stolen property

These charges place the Kenyan nationals among those prioritized for removal under tightened U.S. immigration and security policies.

Increased Transparency in Immigration Enforcement

The publication of the list reflects a broader push by DHS to enhance transparency in immigration enforcement. By making arrest information accessible online, the agency aims to show the scope of operations carried out under stricter immigration directives implemented during the Trump era.

As debates on immigration, deportation practices, and national security continue in the U.S., such disclosures highlight the complex and often contentious intersection between crime and immigration policy.

