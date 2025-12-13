It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Njoroge Muchiri, who departed this life on December 9, 2025, in Philadelphia, PA. He passed away after a courageous and faithful battle with illness.

Brother Muchiri was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a pillar of the community. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sis. Mary Muchiri, his children Minne and Sylvia, and cherished grandchildren. All of whom will forever treasure his love, guidance, and legacy.

Njoroge Muchiri was a highly respected and committed servant leader within the KCFA (Kenya Christian Fellowship Association). He faithfully served as a Member of the KCFA Board of Trustees. In addition, he completed two terms as Director of the Department of Men and held the position of Chair of the Electoral Board. In the KCFA Greater Philadelphia Area Chapter, he served as Chair, Vice Chair, and a dedicated active member. His unwavering dedication, humility, and servant leadership were a true inspiration to many.

As we come together to honor his life and legacy, we kindly ask for prayers and financial support. This is to help the family meet funeral arrangements. The Funeral Budget is $50,000.

Financial Support Options:

CashApp: $Kgithumbi | 📞 484-821-6643

Venmo: @wnjiru1

Zelle: Wilson Njiru | 📞 267-690-6920

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may the Lord grant comfort and strength to the family, friends, and all who mourn his loss.

Death Announcement and Updates: Njoroge Muchiri of Philadelphia, PA