Dr Matthew Muriuki Karangi Honored by African Community in UK

The African community in the United Kingdom is set to honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Matthew Muriuki Karangi, a distinguished Kenyan scholar, cleric, and community leader, whose passing has deeply touched the Kenyan diaspora and the wider African community abroad. Dr Matthew Muriuki Karang leaves behind a remarkable legacy that resonates within these communities.

Dr. Karangi passed away on Friday, December 5, at 3:30 p.m., surrounded by family and close friends. His death marked the loss of a towering figure widely admired for his warmth, wisdom, and selfless service to humanity.

A Life of Faith, Scholarship, and Service

Described by many as a man of the people, Dr. Karangi was known for his exceptional kindness, generosity, and rare ability to unite people across cultures and backgrounds. His influence extended far beyond Kenya, touching lives across continents through education, faith, and community leadership.

At the time of his passing, Dr. Karangi served as a Religious Studies lecturer at John Fisher School in Peterborough, where he was respected for his dedication to academic excellence and moral formation. His work bridged the worlds of scholarship and spirituality, earning him admiration among students, colleagues, and faith communities alike.

Holy Mass to Honor His Legacy

In recognition of his immense contribution, the African diaspora in the UK will hold a Holy Mass in his honor on:

Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Venue: Sacred Heart and Saint Oswald’s Parish

Sacred Heart and Saint Oswald’s Parish Address: 933 Lincoln Road, Walton, Peterborough PE4 6AE

The Mass is expected to draw members of the Kenyan diaspora, African community leaders, friends, and well-wishers who wish to celebrate Dr. Karangi’s enduring legacy and offer prayers for his soul.

Tributes Pour In from the Kenyan Diaspora

Following news of his passing, heartfelt tributes poured in from across the Kenyan diaspora in the UK and beyond. Many recalled Dr. Karangi’s unwavering commitment to education, his deep faith, and his lifelong passion for community building. To many, he was a mentor, peacemaker, and spiritual guide whose life embodied service and compassion.

A Lasting Legacy

The Holy Mass will provide a moment of reflection, remembrance, and unity, offering comfort to Dr. Karangi’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Though he is gone, his legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and the communities he helped build.

