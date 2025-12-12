Equity Bank Brings Home Closer to You in Dubai

Equity Bank is extending its commitment to empowering Kenyans living and working abroad through its upcoming service week in Dubai. From 15th to 19th December 2025, Equity will host customers at the Consulate of Kenya, Villa 5, Street No.15, Off Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 2 – Dubai, offering a full suite of personalized banking and investment solutions.

This initiative, branded “Bringing Home Closer to You,” aims to provide seamless access to banking services, help diaspora customers manage their finances back home, and strengthen their investment potential in Kenya.

Why Equity Bank Is Bringing Services Closer to Kenyans in Dubai

Thousands of Kenyans in the UAE continue to contribute significantly to the Kenyan economy through remittances, investments, and business ventures. Equity Bank recognizes the importance of making banking more accessible to the diaspora community by offering face-to-face support, tailored advisory services, and solutions designed to simplify cross-border financial management.

Services Offered During the Dubai Engagement

At the event, customers will be able to access an extensive range of financial services, including:

1. Account Opening

Open a new Equity Bank account with ease, whether for personal use, business, savings, or investment.

2. Dormant Account Activation

Reactivate any dormant or inactive Equity Bank account to regain full banking functionality.

3. Digital Banking Access

Learn how to use Equity Mobile App, Equity Online, and other digital platforms for seamless online banking.

4. Invest Accounts

Get guidance on opening investment accounts and understanding investment solutions available in Kenya.

5. Tailored Loans & Advisory

Receive personalized advice on loan products such as:

Diaspora loans

Mortgage financing

Business loans

Investment and wealth-building options

6. Insurance Solutions & Advisory

Access Equity Group’s comprehensive insurance packages including life, health, and general coverage—ideal for diaspora families looking for security back home.

Contact Information

For inquiries or to schedule a session during the Dubai service week, customers can reach out through:

WhatsApp Contacts

Ike Brian Bundi: +254 765 251 223

John Kabutu: +254 763 783 062

Call Contact

Office: +254 763 026 481

Why This Event Matters to Kenyans in Dubai

Equity Bank’s outreach brings critical financial services closer to Kenyans living abroad, helping them:

Manage remittances effectively

Invest confidently in Kenyan opportunities

Maintain active banking relationships

Access secure and innovative digital banking tools

Receive professional financial and insurance advisory

Ultimately, this initiative empowers the diaspora to stay connected to home and participate fully in economic growth.

Conclusion

The Equity Bank “Bringing Home Closer to You” event in Dubai is an important opportunity for Kenyans in the UAE to access trusted financial services without the need to travel home. Whether you’re looking to open an account, activate dormant accounts, invest, or explore loan and insurance solutions, Equity Bank’s dedicated team will be on-site to support you every step of the way.

Mark your calendar for 15th–19th December 2025 and experience world-class, personalized banking—closer to you than ever before.