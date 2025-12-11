Njoroge Muchiri – Another KCFA Leader Passes Away in USA

A Respected KCFA Leader Called to Glory – Just weeks after the passing of Brother Bernard Wanjohi, a respected national leader of the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA) and former Director of the Men’s Department, the KCFA community is once again mourning the loss of another pillar of leadership.

It is with deep sadness and acceptance of God’s will that the KCFA-GPA Chapter (Greater Philadelphia) announced the passing of Brother Njoroge Muchiri, a devoted and longstanding member of the fellowship. After a courageous battle with illness, Brother Muchiri went to be with the Lord on the evening of Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

According to Purity, the KCFA-GPA Chairperson, Brother Muchiri leaves behind his loving wife, Sister Mary Muchiri, and their daughters, Minne and Sylviah. The family, along with the entire KCFA community, is deeply heartbroken by this significant loss.

A Life of Service and Leadership

Brother Njoroge Muchiri was widely known for his unwavering dedication and impactful service within KCFA. He served in several leadership capacities, including:

- Advertisement -

Member of the KCFA Board of Trustees

Two-term Director of the Department of Men

Most recent Chair of the KCFA Electoral Board

Active member of the KCFA Greater Philadelphia Area (GPA) Chapter

His passion for ministry, mentorship, and strengthening the Christian fellowship among Kenyan families in America made him a highly respected and influential figure. Many remember him for his humility, wisdom, and deep commitment to the growth and unity of KCFA.

A Community in Mourning

Patricia Njenga, President of KCFA, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Muchiri family and the KCFA community, urging everyone to uphold Sister Mary Muchiri and her daughters in prayer during this difficult time.

The passing of Brother Muchiri marks yet another heavy loss for KCFA. It comes so soon after the transition of Brother Bernard Wanjohi. Members across the nation continue to send tributes, prayers, and messages of support.

Keeping the Family in Prayer

As KCFA navigates this season of grief, members are encouraged to surround the Muchiri family with love and prayer. Brother Njoroge Muchiri’s legacy of faith, leadership, and service will continue to inspire many across the Kenyan diaspora and beyond.