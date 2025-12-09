Trump Administration Has Revoked 85,000 Visas Since January

The Trump administration has revoked an estimated 85,000 visas since January—over twice as many as last year. According to U.S. media reports, officials say the sharp increase is part of a broader effort to strengthen national security. This also enforces immigration laws and ensures that only individuals who meet all entry requirements are permitted into the United States.

A U.S. official explained that visa cancellations this year span multiple categories. These are primarily linked to concerns over public safety. Incidents involving drunk driving (DUIs), assaults, and theft accounted for nearly half of all visa revocations.

Criminal Activity and Security Concerns Drive Visa Cancellations

According to the official, the State Department can revoke visas whenever new information suggests a possible ineligibility. These factors may include:

Overstaying past visa limits

Criminal activity such as DUIs, assault, or theft

Threats to public safety

Potential links to terrorism

The official emphasized that revocations occur whenever there are “indications of a potential ineligibility,” reflecting the administration’s emphasis on stricter enforcement.

Targeted Reviews Linked to Protests and Social Media Activity

Reports also indicate that some individuals allegedly involved in protests against the war in Gaza have had visas revoked. Some were accused by U.S. officials of antisemitism. Others were accused of expressing support for terrorism.

Certain visas were reportedly cancelled after individuals were said to have celebrated the murder of political commentator Charlie Kirk. As part of this expanded scrutiny, officials are reviewing online behavior for signs of extremist content or threats.

Continuous Vetting Policy for Over 55 Million Visa Holders

In August, a State Department official confirmed that the agency has begun continuously vetting all 55 million-plus foreign nationals with valid U.S. visas. This policy update requires applicants to ensure their social media profiles remain public throughout the vetting process. This allows officials to screen for potential risks.

The intensified monitoring represents one of the most sweeping changes in U.S. visa oversight. It expands the government’s ability to reassess applicants long after their visas have been issued.

Conclusion

The Trump administration’s revocation of approximately 85,000 visas marks one of the most significant crackdowns in years. With ongoing continuous vetting and increased scrutiny of social media activity, there is a heightened focus on criminal and security risks. Therefore, visa holders and applicants face a stricter and more closely monitored system than ever before.