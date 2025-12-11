Trump Launches $1M “Gold Card” Immigration Visa Program

President Donald Trump has officially launched a controversial new immigration initiative—the $1 million “Gold Card Visa Program”—designed to offer an accelerated path to U.S. citizenship for high-net-worth individuals. The program, announced earlier this year and promoted heavily on Trump’s social media Wednesday, promises a “direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people.”

Trump celebrated the launch, calling it “SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent.”

How the Gold Card Visa Program Works

According to the program’s official guidelines, the visa will be awarded to individuals who can demonstrate they will bring a “substantial benefit” to the United States. Key financial requirements include:

For Individuals

- Advertisement -

Minimum investment/payment: $1 million

Non-refundable processing fee: $15,000

Must show “high-level professional value” or significant economic benefit.

For Businesses Sponsoring Foreign Employees

Sponsorship cost: $2 million + additional fees

Upcoming “Platinum Card”

A premium option—the $5 million “Platinum Card”—is expected soon. It will reportedly provide:

Additional tax advantages

Expanded business privileges

Enhanced residency incentives

Trump argued that higher-level investors would directly create American jobs, stating, “The people that can pay $5m, they’re going to create jobs. It’s going to sell unbelievably. It’s a bargain.”

Comparison With Traditional Green Cards

When first introducing the plan, Trump likened the Gold Card to a U.S. green card, which grants permanent residency to immigrants across diverse income levels. Traditional green card holders typically become eligible for citizenship after five years.

However, the Gold Card aims squarely at top-tier professionals and wealthy investors, representing a more exclusive path focused on high-economic output.

Criticism From Democrats and Policy Analysts

Since its announcement in February, the initiative has drawn significant criticism. Opponents argue the Gold Card Visa Program:

Unfairly favors wealthy individuals

Creates a “pay-to-immigrate” system

Disadvantages skilled workers without millions in capital

Democratic lawmakers have described the project as an elitist alternative to traditional immigration pathways, potentially reshaping the country’s immigration landscape to prioritize financial privilege.

Supporters counter that the program could stimulate economic growth, attract high-value talent, and inject fresh investment into U.S. industries.

Trump Launches $1M “Gold Card” Immigration Visa Program