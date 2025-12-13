Truphena Muthoni: Denied COP Visa, Breaks Tree-Hugging Record

Truphena Muthoni, a Kenyan environmental activist, has captured national and global attention after being denied a visa and funding to attend the COP climate summit in Brazil, only to return home and complete a historic 72-hour tree-hugging endurance challenge in Nyeri, Kenya. Her remarkable conservation protest has sparked widespread online support, with Kenyans urging Guinness World Records (GWR) to officially certify her achievement.

From COP Visa Denial to Global Recognition

Muthoni was set to represent Kenya at a major environmental event linked to the Conference of the Parties (COP) climate summit in Brazil. However, her journey was halted after she was allegedly blocked by bureaucratic hurdles, including reported demands for bribes and the denial of both a visa and financial support.

The setback ignited outrage among climate advocates, who saw the incident as yet another barrier facing African environmental defenders seeking representation on the global stage.

72 Hours of Tree Hugging for Conservation

In response, Truphena Muthoni organized a spontaneous, locally-driven environmental protest in Nyeri County. She embarked on a 72-hour continuous tree-hugging challenge, aiming to raise awareness about deforestation, climate justice, and environmental conservation.

- Advertisement -

The feat surpassed her own previous 48-hour tree-hugging record, demonstrating both physical endurance and unwavering commitment to environmental advocacy.

Her action quickly went viral, drawing admiration across Kenya and beyond as a powerful symbol of grassroots climate activism.

Guinness World Records Verification Pending

As public support grew, Kenyans flooded Guinness World Records’ social media platforms, calling for immediate recognition of Muthoni’s achievement. In response, Guinness World Records confirmed that they are awaiting the official submission of evidence required for certification.

According to GWR, record verification requires:

Continuous, unedited video footage

Independent witness statements

Detailed witness logs

Clear, timestamped documentation

Because Muthoni’s attempt was spontaneous and locally organized, the documentation process is still underway. GWR emphasized that once the full evidence is submitted, it will undergo a formal review before any record is confirmed.

Kenyans Rally Behind a Climate Hero

Despite the pending verification, Truphena Muthoni has already won the hearts of many. Social media campaigns praising her resilience and dedication continue to trend, with many calling her a symbol of environmental resistance and African climate leadership.

Her story highlights broader challenges faced by activists from the Global South, including restricted access to international forums and systemic barriers to participation in global climate conversations.

A Legacy Beyond Records

Whether or not the Guinness World Record is officially certified, Muthoni’s message is clear: environmental action does not wait for permission. Her tree-hugging marathon has reignited conversations around deforestation, climate equity, and the importance of supporting local environmental champions.