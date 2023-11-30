Check out Taptap Send: use it to send money to Kenya

Check out Taptap Send: use it to send money to Kenya. Get it at https://bit.ly/taptapapp.

Use code ISAAC7106 and transfer over $25.00 – we’ll both get a bonus to send!

Send money from the UK, EU, US, Canada and UAE to Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America at a great rate. With fast transfers to mobile money wallets on popular networks, you can send money from your smartphone anytime.

Easy-to-use smartphone app lets you send money to family and friends with just a few taps and a debit card