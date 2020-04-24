Kenyan man and daughter Donates to the US Police in Covid-19 Fight

Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna, residents of Worcester, Massachusetts, were the toast of the town on Thursday, April 23, following their selfless act to protect the police.

The two deliver one hundred 3M particulate respirators to the Paxton Police Department, but it was the young Alayna’s heartfelt letter that melted the hearts of the officers.

“Thank you for being heroes in our community all the time, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic. My dad and I want you guys to stay safe and healthy,

“We hope these masks come in handy and keep you safe through the pandemic. Sincerely Alayna Kiriungi,” her letter reads.

Police officers based at the precinct were moved by the generous donation and went on to express their gratitude to the Kiriungi’s.

“A big thank you to Paxton resident Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna who generously donated one hundred 3M particulate respirators (and a pretty terrific note from Alayna too) this afternoon. We appreciate your generosity and support,” reads a post shared by Paxton Police Department on their official Facebook page.

Massachusetts is the most populous state in the New England region of the northeastern United States.

As of April 23, there were 46,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,360 deaths associated with the virus in the state. This makes the state that plays host to an estimated 6.9 million people 3rd in the list of states for most US coronavirus cases.

Wilson and Alayna’s timely donation tugged on the heartstrings of the millions of Americans currently faced with one of the deadliest pandemics in history.

5 Kenyans have died of COVID-19 related complications in the United States over the last month, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Macharia Kamau disclosed during a presser on April 14.

By EDDY MWANZA

Source-kenyans.co.ke