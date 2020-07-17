The difference between a student visa and student immigrant status in US

A lot of people think that having a valid US student visa or any visa for that matter is enough to keep you legally in America…. That is far from the truth.

When you come to USA, a student visa gives you the ability to seek admission at the port of entry, in most cases the airport.

Once admitted, what really matters, is not what you have as a visa stamp on your passport but your legal immigration status as a student…Sounds confusing?

..See, assume you come to study a 4 year degree, and you were given a 2 year visa stamp, ..after 2 years, it does not mean you should go back to your country to get another visa to stay in USA legally.

…On the other hand, let’s assume you come on a student visa, you have 2 years stamped on it, but you drop out of school after 1 semester due to lack of school fees,…so what happens, since you still have a visa valid for 2 years?…You see!!

