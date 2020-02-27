Wow! Kansiime Anne can sing: From comedian to Musician (VIDEO)

By Diaspora Messenger

Kansiime Anne is know probably as the best comedian in Uganda but not many people thought that she had talents in Music. With her new lover Ugandan singer Skylanta,she now seems to have found the hidden talent and not shy to share it. judge for yourself.

ScoopOnScoop: Anne Kansiime Shows Off New Lover, Social Media In-laws Not Impressed

Kansiime the chief problem solver. African Comedy (2020)

Let’s talk about love. My glass of Happiness. Kansiime Anne.

Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime with her new love Skylanta. PHOTO | COURTESY
