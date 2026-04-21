Memorial Service & Funeral Fundraiser for Branson Odour

Kenyan Diaspora in the U.S. Mourns Tragic Loss in Baltimore

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Branson Odour, a beloved son, friend, and member of the Kenyan diaspora community in the United States. Branson tragically lost his life following a drowning incident at the iconic Baltimore Inner Harbor.

His sudden passing has left family, friends, and the wider community in deep grief, as we come to terms with the loss of a young life full of promise and potential.

Remembering Branson Odour

Branson will be remembered for his warm spirit, kindness, and the joy he brought to those around him. His presence touched many lives, both within the Kenyan diaspora community and beyond.

He is lovingly survived by:

Parents: George Odour Walwenda and Millicent Obongo

George Odour Walwenda and Millicent Obongo Relatives: Betty Wanga, George Wanga, Caro Wanga, Audrey Wanga, Joyce Wanga, Alfred Wanga, and Timon Wanga, along with many extended family members and friends.

Memorial Service

📍 Seventh-Day Adventist Church – Silver Spring

3132 Bel Pre Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20906

📅 Day: Friday, April 24, 2026

⏰ Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

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Funeral & Repatriation Fundraiser

During this incredibly difficult time, family and friends are uniting to support funeral arrangements and the repatriation of Branson’s body back to Kenya for his final resting place.

The fundraiser aims to cover:

Funeral and memorial service expenses

Transportation and repatriation costs to Kenya

Related logistical and family support needs

Every contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated.

Ways to Contribute

Zelle: obongo7@gmail.com

(Millicent Obongo)

(Millicent Obongo) CashApp: $Millyea79

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/cc1fe6086

Family Contacts for Support & Information

For further details, condolences, or assistance, please reach out to:

George Odour Walwenda – 240-813-5749

Millicent Obongo – 240-350-5048

Esther Wanga – 301-613-7006

Betty Wanga – 443-889-2278

George Wanga – 443-600-2945

George Odongo – 316-806-8162

A Community in Mourning

As the Kenyan diaspora community continues to grow across the United States, moments like these remind us of the importance of unity, compassion, and collective support. Branson’s passing is not just a family loss—it is a loss felt across the entire community.

We kindly ask everyone to keep Branson’s family in your prayers, offer support where possible, and share this message widely to help the family during this heartbreaking time.

Memorial Service & Funeral Fundraiser for Branson Odour

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