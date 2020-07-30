PHOTOS: Lupita Nyong’o’s Brother Marries Singer Wanja Wohoro in Limuru

Junior Nyong’o, son of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and brother to acclaimed actress Lupita Nyong’o, married songstress Wanja Wohoro in an exclusive ceremony in Limuru, Kiambu County on Thursday, July 30.

The ceremony took place at Zereniti, a boutique guest house near Limuru town. The couple excitedly shared photos of their big day even as the bride revealed that it was not the wedding they initially envisaged.

The couple had announced their engagement in November 2019, months before the outbreak of Covid-19 saw new government guidelines issued for gatherings including weddings.

“You are a fixed point in my universe, and the best friend I’ve ever known. Not the wedding we planned originally, but ultimately even more perfect and intimate than we could have ever imagined,” Wohoro wrote after the wedding.

Nyong’o, a thespian, also couldn’t hold back his joy as he shared an emotional message declaring his love for his new wife.

“Wanja Wohoro, I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore.

“My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge,” he wrote.

His sister Zawadi Nyong’o was among guests present at the wedding and revealed that she couldn’t help tearing up during the ceremony.

“I thought I finished crying at the wedding but I still get tearful when I think about the moment you exchanged your incredibly beautiful vows. My baby bro is married!

“So proud of the man you have become and the husband I know you will be to Wanja Wohoro. I love you both,” she shared.

Lupita, who couldn’t make it for the ceremony but attended virtually, also celebrated with the couple.

“I still cannot believe I was not physically present, but thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja!” she stated.

Junior went for an African design, wearing a brown sleeveless coat with a white shirt and pants from House of Tayo. Wanja, on the other hand wore a flowing white gown designed by HanayomeBridal.

Congratulations quickly poured in as a section of Kenyans celebrated with the newly married couple.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful! Congratulations to you both,” wrote photographer Lyra Aoko in response.

“Oh the joy! Love and grace to you both!” shared Wanjiru Ngigi.